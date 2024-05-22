Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Best of BS Opinion: A better way to fix MGNREGS, no fake reviews & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

MGNREGS, labour work, rural job scheme workers,

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The two pieces today can lead to some thinking on the use of artificial intelligence in the MGNREGS.

A K Bhattacharya asks why fund utilisation under the rural job-guarantee scheme cannot be monitored. Burden sharing is no solution, he says
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Company must consider the technological and ethical aspects of artificial intelligence, says Amit Tandon

The second edit says fake reviews on e-commerce sites must be monitored with artificial intelligence. The first edit is of the view that despite all their lapses, credit-rating agencies are important to India’s growth story.


QUOTE
 
Every single cabin crew person I saw was injured in some way or another, maybe with a gash on their head.
 
Passenger Andrew Davies, who was on the Singapore Airlines flight that ran into air turbulence
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEKKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1Swati MaliwalKKR vs SRH Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon