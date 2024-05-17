Best of BS Opinion: Rapid AI transition, measuring up to standard & more

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has been granted a three-year extension to comply with the mandatory 10 per cent public shareholding norm. Firms with a market capitalisation above Rs 1 trillion are expected to attain 25 per cent public shareholding in five years. In LIC’s case this deadline has already been extended to 10 years. Nor is it an outlier among public sector enterprises. More than 20 listed entities have government shareholding above 75 per cent; it is 90 per cent or more in 12 companies. Such exceptionalism for public sector enterprises sets a bad precedent not least because it dilutes the principles of disinvestment, the top edit argues. Read it here
