Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Best of BS Opinion: FTA benefits elude India, improved prospects & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

FTA

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department has reiterated the country will get above-normal rain this year. In this context, our lead editorial notes, while improved food production should help contain prices and inflation expectations, India must also work on augmenting supply chains for perishable items, which tend to impart greater volatility to inflation outcomes. Read here

In other views
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Despite having zero duty trade on most industrial products with Asean, Japan, and South Korea for over a decade, India hasn’t become a major part of Asian supply chains. The main reasons are the long time it takes to clear goods at ports and the low ease of doing business. Improving these areas will quickly boost India's exports, writes Ajay Srivastava. Read here

India needs a strategy that goes beyond setting up graphical processing units and focuses on leveraging its abundant talent, writes Ajay Kumar Read here

 
Quote
 
“Whatever government comes in will take a lot of the good stuff that has been done and continue it.”
 
Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon