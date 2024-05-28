Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Best of BS Opinion: Holy grail of blended commerce, A decade after & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Governance by disguised legislation

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Our lead editorial highlights the state of Telangana since its creation 10 years ago and notes that at the time of bifurcation, poverty was concentrated in rural Telangana. Most of its rural districts were classified as being among the most deprived in the country. That has been effectively turned around by the welfare-oriented regional party that ruled in the state before being ousted by the Congress in the last Assembly election. Read here

In other views
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

M S Sahoo and Sumit Agrawal argue that it is high time that Parliament put a complete ban on disguised legislation of any form, and required the executive, including regulators, to use only subordinate legislation to prescribe legal norms henceforth. Read here

Combining the power of physical and online retail represents the next frontier, writes Indrajit Gupta. Read here

Quote
 
“The RBI recently announced a record-high dividend transfer to the government equivalent to 0.6 per cent of GDP (Rs 2.1 trillion) from its operations in FY24. This is above the 0.3 per cent of GDP expected in the FY25 budget from February, so will aid the authorities in meeting near-term deficit reduction goals.”
 
Fitch Ratings
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content Indian Fiscal Federalism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVENSE 1 Paisa Tick SizeBosch Share PriceIPL 2024 Winners Prize moneyICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon