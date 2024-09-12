Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Consumption basket, deposit growth concerns are valid

Kanika Datta
Sep 12 2024

A study of India’s food consumption policy by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister records key shifts in households' average monthly per capita expenditure in rural and urban areas across all states and Union territories in the country. What implications do these changing patterns have for policy-makers? The top edit outlines some of the key transitions. Read it here

The second edit says Kamala Harris put Trump on the back foot in the presidential debate. Read it here

T T Ram Mohan explains why RBI’s concerns over deposit growth are valid. Read it here
 

My column examines the link between inadequate workplace safety for women and the lack of women leaders in the workplace. Read it here

 

Best of BS Opinion: China's demographic liability, rural banking and more

Best of BS Opinion: Warning signs, enabling environments and more

Best of BS Opinion: A trial for free speech, India's Olympic-sized ambition

Best of BS Opinion: The right framework, private sector's space lift-off

Best of BS Opinion: Rediscover integration, Agricultural growth and more

 QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘You’re not running against Joe Biden. You're running against me”
 
Kamala Harris to Donald Trump at the presidential debate

Beyond paper promises: Empowering disabled students in Indian universities

A vicious circle: How gender gap makes workplaces unsafe for women

RBI's push for deposit growth: Examining the real issues facing banks

Best of BS Opinion: Effects of overcapacity, Crucial choices and more

The expanding horizon: How food processing industry drives economic growth

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

