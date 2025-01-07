Best of BS Opinion: A paper cut and a pause, the price of ignored lessons

I had this book — a favourite once, and eventually forgotten. Its cover, once colourful and crisp, had faded over time, much like my memory of its contents. Today, something about it drew me back to it — the promise of revisiting familiar lessons or uncovering something I might have missed the first time. But as I opened it carelessly, it gave me a paper cut — a sharp sting, and my skin turned pink and then red as droplets of blood rushed to the surface. I paused, wondering if it was a lesson or one still not