Best of BS Opinion: Bihar's poverty problem, India-UK trade deal & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

trade deal

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
The socio-economic details of the Bihar caste survey made public on Tuesday have again revealed its abysmal job situation and widespread poverty. However, Bihar’s ruling dispensation seems to have drawn wrong conclusions from the survey findings. Instead of proposing ways to invite private capital into the state to improve the situation, the data has convinced the Bihar government to bring a Bill to increase caste-based quotas in the state to 65 per cent, taking the total level of reservations to 75 per cent. This is hardly the panacea for a state struggling to escape its low-income status, the top edit points out. Read it here

In other views:
Ajay Srivastava outlines the contours of the India-UK FTA and how it could herald a new era in a modest trade relationship. Read it here

The second edit makes the case for the government stepping up its disinvestment programme.        Read it here

My column offers a template from European football to address the problems that corporations face of accelerated talent mobility.  Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘Hamas leadership are dead men walking … inside and outside Gaza'
 
Israeli military spokesman

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon