close
Sensex (0.77%)
64080.90 + 489.57
Nifty (0.76%)
19133.25 + 144.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.65%)
5933.40 + 96.20
Nifty Midcap (1.39%)
39312.45 + 537.35
Nifty Bank (0.74%)
43017.20 + 316.25
Heatmap

Best of BS Opinion: Vote of confidence, engagement discontent & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Photo: Bloomberg

Rajesh Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das rightly noted at the recent Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit that the inclusion of Indian government bonds in the JP Morgan Bond Index was a vote of confidence. He was also on the mark in saying that inclusion was a double-edged sword. While the index inclusion will lead to inflows, a change in weighting can also lead to outflows. The central bank, however, is well positioned to deal with such situations. In this context, our lead editorial notes that, while the RBI has done well in recent years, given the ongoing structural changes in the global economy, it may have to deal with a new set of challenges in the near to medium term. Read here


In other views:

The army needs a holistic approach to raising more cost-effective personnel and units, writes Ajai Shukla. Read here

Based on recent developments, Harsh V Pant and Aditya Gowdara Shivamurthy note that for China, diplomatic relations and dispute resolution with tiny-landlocked Bhutan is crucial for its status as an Asian power and for improving its offensive position vis-a-vis India. Read here

Quote
 
“The RBI cycle has not been so tightly linked to the Fed cycle mainly because external finances and financial stability are much better now.” 
 
Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India V Anantha Nageswaran


Also Read

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

From Ghamandiya alliance to Manipur: Modi's top quotes from no-trust motion

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC meeting: Key takeaways from Guv Shaktikanta Das' announcements

Our economy is fastest growing: FM Sitharaman during the no-trust debate

Best of BS Opinion: Grassroots insurance, India's research riddle & more

Best of BS Opinion: Geopolitical risks, Gen AI needs governance & more

Best of BS Opinion: India in 2047, Swimming against the tide & more

Best of BS Opinion: Time to 'phase up' on oil production, BRI & more

Best of BS Opinion: No policy for troubled times, Shivraj's problem & more

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Shaktikanta Das RBI Governor BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveCognizant Q3 Profit Chhattisgarh elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMuhurat Trading Session 2023Chhath Puja Special TrainsIND vs SL LIVE SCOREOnion Price Today

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar PrasadBJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reportsRBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT dataOdisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon