Best of BS Opinion: Increasing populism, No appetite for food safety & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

election, politician, politics

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Kanika Datta New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Political parties in poll-bound states are expanding the nature and scope of promises, with long-term fiscal consequences, setting the tone for states going to the polls this month as well as next year’s Lok Sabha elections. In terms of policy and fiscal management, however, adding permanent expenditure— difficult to touch politically— will reduce the government's capacity to manoeuvre, with long-term economic implications, the top edit argues. Read it here

In other views:

Ajit Balakrishnan draws lessons from past tech revolutions for sensible responses to the AI boom. Read it here

Debashis Basu says US markets are back to ‘risk-on’ modes and analyses its impact on India. Read it here

The second edit explains why states must enhance safety mechanisms. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“The decision to extend the free ration scheme indicates the continuing high level of economic distress and growing inequalities”
 
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

