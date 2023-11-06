Best of BS Opinion: Increasing populism, No appetite for food safety & more

Political parties in poll-bound states are expanding the nature and scope of promises, with long-term fiscal consequences, setting the tone for states going to the polls this month as well as next year’s Lok Sabha elections. In terms of policy and fiscal management, however, adding permanent expenditure— difficult to touch politically— will reduce the government's capacity to manoeuvre, with long-term economic implications, the top edit argues. Read it here
In other views:
Ajit Balakrishnan draws lessons from past tech revolutions for sensible responses to the AI boom. Read it here
Debashis Basu says US markets are back to ‘risk-on’ modes and analyses its impact on India. Read it here
The second edit explains why states must enhance safety mechanisms. Read it here