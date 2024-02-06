Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Best of BS Opinion: Bilateral agreements, Dealing with Uncle Sam & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Interim Budget statement that the government was negotiating bilateral investment treaties (BITs) with several countries should be good news at a time when foreign direct investment (FDI) has been slowing. In this context, our lead editorial notes that India would do well to adopt a flexible position that will enhance investor confidence and invite significantly higher levels of foreign investment over time. Read here

In other views
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Washington and New Delhi are grappling with the question of “Make in India.” This is a mixed story because the economics of transferring manufacturing to India is not immediately obvious, writes Ajai Shukla. Read here

India’s coal-mining states would benefit greatly from a distributed solar programme for rural women. Such a “Solar Didi Yojana” could be implemented in states such as Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh to ensure a just transition to a net-zero economy, writes Chairman of the Standing Committee on Finance in Parliament Jayant Sinha. Read here

Quote 
 
"They [Opposition] failed to fulfill their responsibility as Opposition. I have always said that the country needs a good Opposition."
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Also Read

India-Asean FTA review: Talks for 'modern' pact scheduled for Feb

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Best of BS Opinion: Financial markets, qualitative improvement & more

Best of BS Opinion: The inside story of two U-turns, Bopanna & more

Best of BS Opinion: Interim Budget 2024-25: Striking a middle path & more

Interim Budget: A path of fiscal prudence towards Viksit Bharat by 2047

Best of BS Opinion: The post-May 2024 dilemma, measuring corruption & more

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content FTA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon