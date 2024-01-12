Sensex (    %)
                        
Best of BS Opinion: CBAM as an opportunity, Social media conundrum & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Carbon tax

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Kanika Datta
Jan 12 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

The EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism tax, effective from January 2026, is likely to be a disruptive event for Indian exporters, especially in steel and aluminum, which have some of the world’s heaviest carbon footprints. Though Indian producers see it, not without reason, as a protectionist non-trade barrier, a more realistic approach would be to grasp the opportunities in early transitions and make a great leap forward with a lighter carbon footprint.  Read it here

In other views:
T T Ram Mohan says the saga unfolding off the coast of Yemen reveals a new facet of asymmetric warfare that the world is ill-prepared to handle Read it here

Rathin Roy explains why he thinks the biggest impediment in India securing transformative prosperity for its citizens by 2047 is the suboptimal utilisation of its resources. Read it here

The second edit points out that Meta’s move to hide content from teenagers is good but fraught with practical problems. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘All of these acts… form a calculated pattern of conduct by Israel indicating a genocidal intent’
 
South Africa accuses Israel of genocide against the Palestinians at the International Court of Justice

Carbon tax Social Media

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon