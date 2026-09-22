Best of BS Opinion: Constraints can help sharpen strategy

Constraints are usually described as obstacles: a hostile global environment, a thin power cushion, difficult engineering, the economics of a free payment system, or boundaries placed around creative work. But constraints can also be useful. They force priorities, expose weak assumptions and reward systems that learn to work within limits rather than pretend those limits do not exist.

Our first editorial today, “ A new growth strategy ”, looks at India’s development ambitions in a world that is becoming less accommodating. Protectionism, geopolitical fragmentation, technological disruption and weaker global trade mean that India cannot rely on the external environment that supported earlier phases of growth. The response has to be a strategy built for these constraints: stronger domestic competitiveness, more effective state-level reform, better trade policy, higher investment and a clearer focus on productivity. The challenge is not to wait for the world to become easier, but to grow despite the fact that it may not.

The second editorial, “ Thin power buffer ”, makes the constraint immediate. Coal stocks at thermal power plants have fallen sharply, leaving the system with a narrower margin just as demand remains uncertain and weather-dependent. India has added generating capacity, but capacity alone does not guarantee resilience. Better forecasting, more flexible thermal generation, stronger transmission, hydro, storage and demand management are all needed if the system is to cope with volatility. A thin buffer should be a signal to improve the machinery around power supply, not merely to add more of the same.

Akash Prakash’s column, “ SpaceX, space economy, and India ”, offers the more optimistic side of constraint. Space is an unforgiving sector. Engineering margins are tight, failure is expensive, capital requirements are high and technological complexity is extreme. Yet India has built meaningful capability in this field. The column argues that the space sector offers a playbook for other technology-intensive industries: patient public investment, strong scientific institutions, procurement support, private entrepreneurship and competition can together turn difficult constraints into capability.

Janak Raj’s column, “ Let’s not fritter away UPI gains ”, brings the theme to digital payments. UPI has become one of India’s biggest digital successes, helped by the fact that transactions are effectively free for users. But the infrastructure behind those transactions still costs money to build, operate and maintain. If the economics remain unsustainable, the system risks weakening the very gains it created. Preserving UPI therefore means accepting the underlying constraint and finding a revenue model that supports scale without undermining access.

Helpful boundaries for productivity ”, Sneha Pathak’s review of David Epstein’s Inside the Box makes the argument most directly. Constraints and boundaries can sharpen creativity by narrowing choices and forcing people to think more deliberately. But poorly chosen limits can also become counterproductive.

Constraints, these pieces show, do not disappear because ambition is large. Progress comes from recognising them early and building better systems because they exist.