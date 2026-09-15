Best of BS Opinion: Maturity lies in managing risks that progress creates

Success can be deceptive. A country may build record reserves, a technology may race ahead, a market may deepen, a growth number may impress, and a leader may acquire a reputation for sharp governance. But every advance creates its own second-order risks. The real test is not whether a system can reach the next milestone. It is whether it can manage what comes after.

Record reserves”, looks at India’s forex reserves, which have Our first editorial today, “”, looks at India’s forex reserves, which have risen sharply after the RBI’s swap schemes . The larger stockpile gives policymakers comfort at a time of external uncertainty, oil-price risk and pressure on the rupee. But the editorial cautions against treating reserves as a simple triumph. Large inflows have consequences for rupee liquidity, bank lending, inflation management and financial stability. If not handled carefully, the comfort of reserves can create complications elsewhere. External stability, therefore, requires not only accumulation but also prudent management of liquidity and macroeconomic risks.

Pacing the AI frontier”, applies the same discipline to AI. The recent The second editorial, “”, applies the same discipline to AI. The recent breach of AI Research Platform Hugging Face by voluntary restraint and the establishment of industry-wide standards. But a company-led system has limits. Competitive pressure, investor expectations and national ambitions may encourage firms to push ahead faster than caution would permit. The editorial argues that India needs a framework that allows innovation while addressing safety, accountability, transparency and concentration of power. AI’s promise is large, but so are the risks of letting the frontier set its own pace.

Getting equity derivatives right”, turns to financial markets. Retail participation in derivatives has Ananth Narayan’s column, “”, turns to financial markets. Retail participation in derivatives has moderated after regulatory intervention , but this should not invite complacency. The derivatives market plays an important role in hedging and price discovery, yet it can also become a space for excessive speculation and short-term trading. Narayan argues that the next phase of regulation must preserve market resilience while ensuring that derivatives serve their economic purpose. A deeper market is useful only if it is also stable, transparent and fair.

The GDP debate, redux”, brings the theme to economic measurement. The recent Rajeswari Sengupta’s column, “”, brings the theme to economic measurement. The recent debate over India’s growth numbers should not become a ritual of either blind acceptance or blanket dismissal. GDP estimates are built from imperfect data, assumptions and revisions, especially in a large economy with substantial informal activity. The right response is scrutiny, not cynicism. Growth numbers must be read alongside deflators, sectoral indicators, tax data, consumption trends and investment signals. A headline estimate matters, but it should not be asked to carry more certainty than it can provide.

The cutting edge of governance”, A K Bhattacharya’s review of J S Deepak’s ”, A K Bhattacharya’s review of J S Deepak’s I Dared to Dial Differently , looks at public leadership. The book’s portrait of a senior administrator shows that governance is not only about decisive action or public reputation. It depends on judgement, credibility, accountability, negotiation and the ability to work through complex institutional systems.

Progress, these pieces show, is only the first test. Maturity lies in managing the risks that progress itself creates.