Best of BS Opinion: A Cinderella horror movie, a hurtling mass of finality

The Reserve Bank of India’s periodic surveys of consumer sentiment in urban areas has shown that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently managed to fill urban Indians with hope. T N Ninan tracks the dual assessments of two indices – current and future expectations – since 2013 to show how the current index fluctuated before and after demonetisation and the pandemic but the index of future expectations stayed consistently high. Yet today, neither indices have reached the highs they touched in early 2019, which saw the Bharatiya Janata Party storm back to power. The question is whether economic growth, lower inflation and an improvement in employment prospects will translate into a curve steep enough to ensure the BJP another term in power in 2024, he writes. Read it here
In other views:
Aditi Phadnis reviews the Gehlot-Pilot rivalry and says the Congress Party will be the biggest loser if it is not resolved permanently. Read it here
Sandeep Goyal ponders the impact of a remake of Cinderella as a horror movie. Read it here
Debraghya Sanyal describes how trains influence narratives on cinema screens. Read it here
Also Read
Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more
Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, green growth conundrum, & more
Best of BS Opinion: Tapping global trade, confirming compliance, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Regulating AI, RBI puts bank boards on notice, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Grappling with patriarchy, global perspectives, & more
Best of BS Opinion: Transparent pricing, doubling down on sedition & more
Best of BS Opinion: A long pause, India's quantitative tightening, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Red signals for Railways, profits under pressure & more
‘Apple's Vision Pro does not present any major technological breakthrough that Meta hasn't already explored’
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his rival's new virtual reality headset