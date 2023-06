Best of BS Opinion: A Cinderella horror movie, a hurtling mass of finality

In other views:

The Reserve Bank of India’s periodic surveys of consumer sentiment in urban areas has shown that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently managed to fill urban Indians with hope.tracks the dual assessments of two indices – current and future expectations – since 2013 to show how the current index fluctuated before and after demonetisation and the pandemic but the index of future expectations stayed consistently high. Yet today, neither indices have reached the highs they touched in early 2019, which saw the Bharatiya Janata Party storm back to power. The question is whether economic growth, lower inflation and an improvement in employment prospects will translate into a curve steep enough to ensure the BJP another term in power in 2024, he writes. Read it here