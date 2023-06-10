close

Best of BS Opinion: A Cinderella horror movie, a hurtling mass of finality

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
BJP

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India’s periodic surveys of consumer sentiment in urban areas has shown that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently managed to fill urban Indians with hope. T N Ninan tracks the dual assessments of two indices – current and future expectations – since 2013 to show how the current index fluctuated before and after demonetisation and the pandemic but the index of future expectations stayed consistently high. Yet today, neither indices have reached the highs they touched in early 2019, which saw the Bharatiya Janata Party storm back to power. The question is whether economic growth, lower inflation and an improvement in employment prospects will translate into a curve steep enough to ensure the BJP another term in power in 2024, he writes. Read it here
In other views:

Aditi Phadnis reviews the Gehlot-Pilot rivalry and says the Congress Party will be the biggest loser if it is not resolved permanently. Read it here
Sandeep Goyal ponders the impact of a remake of Cinderella as a horror movie. Read it here

Debraghya Sanyal describes how trains influence narratives on cinema screens. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY

‘Apple's Vision Pro does not present any major technological breakthrough that Meta hasn't already explored’
 
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his rival's new virtual reality headset
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

2 min read

Gehlot and Pilot: The Congress's hard lot

Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot met for the first time since their public clash that brought the Congress government in Rajasthan on the verge of collapse photo: twitter
5 min read

A hurtling mass of finality

Odisha Train accident
5 min read

Consumers as political bellwether: What duality in sentiment may mean

Representative image
4 min read

Gehlot and Pilot: The Congress's hard lot

Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot met for the first time since their public clash that brought the Congress government in Rajasthan on the verge of collapse photo: twitter
5 min read

How Digital Public Infrastructure can help in women-led development

digital, online, e-commerce, super apps
7 min read

