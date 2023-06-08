Best of BS Opinion: Grappling with patriarchy, global perspectives, & more

At mid-year, in economic terms, the world economy appears to be shaping up to be worse than calendar 2022, says Shankar Acharya. He lists out the key factors that will contribute to this grim prediction, among them climate change and the rise of AI. Read it here
In other views:
The top edit flags the governance gaps that threaten banking stability. Read it here
The second edit examines the pros and cons of the government’s Rs 1 trillion programme to create the world’s largest decentralised storage capacity. Read it here
My column highlights the similarities between the sports bodies and India Inc. Read it here
“After 60 years, we should wipe away the signs of the Portuguese. We need to start afresh”
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant