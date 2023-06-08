close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Best of BS Opinion: Grappling with patriarchy, global perspectives, & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At mid-year, in economic terms, the world economy appears to be shaping up to be worse than calendar 2022, says Shankar Acharya. He lists out the key factors that will contribute to this grim prediction, among them climate change and the rise of AI.  Read it here
In other views:

The top edit flags the governance gaps that threaten banking stability. Read it here
The second edit examines the pros and cons of the government’s Rs 1 trillion programme to create the world’s largest decentralised storage capacity. Read it here

My column highlights the similarities between the sports bodies and India Inc. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, green growth conundrum, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Tapping global trade, confirming compliance, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Transparent pricing, doubling down on sedition & more

Best of BS Opinion: A long pause, India's quantitative tightening, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Red signals for Railways, profits under pressure & more

Best of BS Opinion: Shadows on sweet spot, world that awaits us, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Concentration concerns, Coordinating in the battlefield

 
“After 60 years, we should wipe away the signs of the Portuguese. We need to start afresh”
 
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
Topics : Curated Content BS Special BS Opinion

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Sustaining banking stability

banks
3 min read

Using symbols to build brands

Sengol
4 min read

Augmenting capacity

Piles of wheat grains at a wholesale market in the Narela district of New Delhi, India. (Photo: Bloomberg)
3 min read

Global perspectives at mid-year

AI
6 min read

Grappling with patriarchy

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
4 min read

Most Popular

Global perspectives at mid-year

AI
6 min read

Using symbols to build brands

Sengol
4 min read

Augmenting capacity

Piles of wheat grains at a wholesale market in the Narela district of New Delhi, India. (Photo: Bloomberg)
3 min read

Sustaining banking stability

banks
3 min read

Grappling with patriarchy

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon