Best of BS Opinion: Disappointing numbers, letters to shareholders, & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
economy, markets, india

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 12:27 AM IST
Disappointing results and pessimistic guidance from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys have spooked investors across the IT services sector. While the sharp correction in stock prices on Monday may seem like an over-reaction, there’s consensus that FY24 will see little if any revenue growth across the industry, and earnings estimates are being broadly downgraded. Given this scenario, investors are also likely to reduce valuation multiples, notes our lead editorial. Read here
In other views:

While no one can predict short-term market direction, the long term case for India looks bright. Markets could easily remain choppy and correct more but if one takes a five-year view, the outlook seems more promising than it has for some time, writes Akash PrakashRead here
Amit Tandon talks about the importance of annual letters to the shareholders. Read here

Quote
 

“In the absence of an updated Caste Census, I am afraid a reliable database so very essential for meaningful social justice and empowerment programmes, particularly for OBCs, is incomplete”
 
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

