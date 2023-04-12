Best of BS Opinion: Power fluctuations, demand-supply mismatch & more

Legislative oversight and capitalism’s complexities are what we have today
A K Bhattacharya: Expressing concern or anguish over the passage of the Budget without debate is not enough. India needs concrete remedial action on this front.
R Gopalakrishnan: Can the expressions “sustainable, honest, enlightened” and “enterprise” coexist? The author takes you to the heart of capitalism.
The first edit highlights discoms’ difficulties are not over. According to the second edit, the fodder deficit must be addressed to overcome the milk shortage problem.
The opinion of our friendly parties (on the joint parliamentary committee, or JPC) is different from ours, but we want to maintain unity. I gave my opinion (on the futility of JPC probe), but if our colleagues (Opposition parties) feel that the JPC is a must then we will not oppose it
Nationalist Congress chief Sharad Pawar