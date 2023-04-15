Best of BS Opinion: Climate change & GDP, the dark side of AI art & more



T N Ninan: As climate change forces economies to adapt, the salience of economic measures too will change. : As climate change forces economies to adapt, the salience of economic measures too will change. The limitations of GDP, Nitish Kumar’s new role in national politics, manholes as art objects, and the dark side of AI --- for reading this weekend

Aditi Phadnis: Nitish Kumar’s efforts in Bihar were hindered by the lack of a grand vision for state-building, but now with the Congress’ blessings, he has the opportunity to create something new.

Sandeep Goyal: Having transformed from functional items to artistic collectibles, manholes have achieved a cult status in many countries. : Having transformed from functional items to artistic collectibles, manholes have achieved a cult status in many countries. : Nitish Kumar’s efforts in Bihar were hindered by the lack of a grand vision for state-building, but now with the Congress’ blessings, he has the opportunity to create something new.

Atanu Biswas: “Generative AI” and many of its incarnations pose a threat to society since they can develop new content like images, text, music, or even full videos using an enormously large amount of training data.

