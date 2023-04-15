close

Best of BS Opinion: Climate change & GDP, the dark side of AI art & more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
climate change

Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 11:13 PM IST
The limitations of GDP, Nitish Kumar’s new role in national politics, manholes as art objects, and the dark side of AI --- for reading this weekend
T N Ninan: As climate change forces economies to adapt, the salience of economic measures too will change.

Aditi Phadnis: Nitish Kumar’s efforts in Bihar were hindered by the lack of a grand vision for state-building, but now with the Congress’ blessings, he has the opportunity to create something new.
Sandeep Goyal: Having transformed from functional items to artistic collectibles, manholes have achieved a cult status in many countries.

Atanu Biswas: “Generative AI” and many of its incarnations pose a threat to society since they can develop new content like images, text, music, or even full videos using an enormously large amount of training data.
We make our policies on the basis of countrymen first ... (but) those who came before us were credit-hungry and credit-hungry people destroy the nation.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Topics : BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

