Best of BS Opinion: Reforming rating agencies, monsoon variables, and more

Two articles today capture some of the possibilities before the G20 under India’s leadership.
T T Ram Mohan: The world cannot afford frequent bouts of instability in Western economies and their spillover effects on other economies. India must use its presidency of the G20 to highlight the banking practices at the RBI, from which other banking systems might benefit. Read here
Poonam Gupta: Reforming the rating agencies seems like a low-hanging fruit in order to make the world a fairer and flatter place. The G20 could help by establishing a committee to identify best practices for risk weighting and regulation at the national level. Read here
The first edit deals with monsoon variables and says the spread of rain is more important than total precipitation. The second edit cautions about complacency in Covid handling. Read here
Also Read
Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more
Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more
Best of BS Opinion: Sustained slowdown, quotas and private sector, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Power fluctuations, demand-supply mismatch & more
Best of BS Opinion: Holistic management, a potent channel, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Fine-tuning needed, technology transformation, & more
Best of BS Opinion: Magister Ludi, a Vibrant future for aid, and more
Commonly, any illness affects the children and elderly. But there is no information coming in from experts that says that the Omicron XBB.1.16 variant infection is more severe among children.
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj