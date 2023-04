Best of BS Opinion: Reforming rating agencies, monsoon variables, and more

Two articles today capture some of the possibilities before the G20 under India’s leadership.

: The world cannot afford frequent bouts of instability in Western economies and their spillover effects on other economies. India must use its presidency of the G20 to highlight the banking practices at the RBI, from which other banking systems might benefit. Read here

first edit deals with monsoon variables and says the spread of rain is more important than total precipitation. The second edit cautions about complacency in Covid handling. Thedeals with monsoon variables and says the spread of rain is more important than total precipitation. The second edit cautions about complacency in Covid handling. Read here

: Reforming the rating agencies seems like a low-hanging fruit in order to make the world a fairer and flatter place. The G20 could help by establishing a committee to identify best practices for risk weighting and regulation at the national level. Read here