Best of BS Opinion: India among Asia's new flying geese, Left out & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

India among Asia’s new flying geese

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India being in a sweet spot in trade and investment, and the requirement of restructuring education. Today’s reading
 
Sonal Varma is of the view that India is placed well to gain from the China plus one strategy.
Gurbachan Singh says: Not just the finance ministry, the education ministry too has the responsibility to answer in matters of joblessness.

Despite inequality as measured by the Gini coefficient showing a decline, the first edit advises caution on this. The second edit talks of what the Left should do to stay relevant and arrest its decline.

QUOTE
 
Let us replace hate with hope and seize the opportunity to shape the destiny of the two billion people of South Asia.
 
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content Inequality

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

