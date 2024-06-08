Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Best of BS Opinion: Haunted by Washington Consensus, football fans & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Assertion & confrontation

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Washington Consensus, with its one-size-fits-all philosophy, has clearly failed but its ghost continues to impede the emergence of a new development paradigm based on cultural contexts, human cognition and pluralistic approaches, such as the Seoul Development Consensus, writes Antara Haldar. Read it here

In other views:  
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Aditi Phadnis traces the rise of Chandrashekhar Azad Raavan as a force in UP politics. Read it here

Sandeep Goyal explains why the time at which wristwatches are set is not arbitrary. Read it here

Eye culture looks ahead to a sumptuous summer of football with the Euro and Copa America tournaments. Read it here


QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“The last mile of our journey towards 4 per cent inflation target is sticky”
 
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das 
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon