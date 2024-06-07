Best of BS Opinion: Strategic pivot to France, natural political order,more

After 10 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party will be governing in coalition with its partners. This is not, in fact, such as aberration. Except for the past decade, India has been governed by coalition governments since 1989, after the Congress lost despite a historic mandate in 1984. There are worries in financial markets and elsewhere that the pace of reforms will be affected because of a coalition government at the Centre. But, as the topic edit argues here, there is enough evidence to show coalition governments have a good record of implementing reforms. Read here
Ajai Shukla assesses AUKUS, the grouping of Australia, US and the US, in deterring growing Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific maritime theatre.
Vinayak Chatterjee says the new provisioning norms for infrastructure financing have set the cat amongst the pigeons.
The second edit explains why India will gain from raising the pension age.