Best of BS Opinion: India's choices in a world of shifting alliances

Sometimes, dawn surprises us. On some mornings, when the smog lifts a little late, the sky doesn’t always glow orange or pink, it burns purple, evoking an emotion that is unusual, unsettling, but undeniably striking. A purple sunrise feels unfamiliar as it is neither night nor day, neither threat nor promise, but a reminder that the world can tilt without warning. Much like this strange dawn, today’s writeups capture moments of uncertainty: alliances tested, policies shifting, and futures recast in unexpected shades. Let’s dive in.
In Washington, a purple sun casts long shadows on India-US trade. Peter Navarro defended a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports in the Financial Times, linking it to discounted Russian oil purchases. Yet larger buyers like China and Turkiye face no such penalty, exposing selective logic in US trade policy. With India already reducing Russian imports, the imbalance remains, notes our first editorial, and the debate now is whether New Delhi should pre-emptively lower its own tariffs to turn the purple glare into long-term advantage.
Closer home, the unusual light also falls on Beijing’s sudden warmth. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi’s first visit in three years promised cooperation on fertilisers, minerals, and visas, while signalling readiness for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected trip for the SCO summit. Disengagements on the border and resumed pilgrimages suggest easing tensions, but history shows Beijing’s hues can change overnight, highlights our second editorial. For India, reducing dependence while broadening regional partnerships may be the only way to guard against sudden eclipses.
Meanwhile, Shyam Saran sees the same strange dawn in Europe’s courtship of Donald Trump. Leaders, eager to brand him peacemaker, endorsed territorial concessions to Russia, a diplomatic win for Moscow disguised as compromise. For Russia, it was a quiet victory and for India, the lesson is clear: avoid pandering to volatile leaders, prepare for hostile tariffs that will not vanish, and guard against “grand bargains” that may push New Delhi to the margins.
Also Read
Yet amid the global haze, Vinayak Chatterjee points to the glow of opportunity within. He writes that India’s Rs 1 trillion Urban Challenge Fund could finally give cities the resources to become growth hubs, provided projects are designed to attract private capital and avoid the stumbles of past schemes. With urbanisation accelerating, this could be the purple glow of opportunity on the horizon.
And finally, in Gunjan Singh’s review of Joseph Torigian’s biography of Xi Zhongxun, the father of Xi Jinping, the theme sharpens. Xi senior’s life, marked by loyalty, purges, and resilience, shows how power bends people and systems alike. It is a reminder that a purple sun rises when history itself is in flux and we must learn to read the colours before they fade.
Stay tuned!