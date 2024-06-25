Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Reflections from the US, Seven years on and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
Jun 25 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

It has now been seven years since India’s indirect tax regime was completely overhauled with the introduction of the goods and services tax or GST. There was a great deal about the final form of the GST that was a compromise, including between the Union government and doubtful states. These compromises, it was understood at the time, would limit the efficiency improvements provided by the GST. Seven years and two general elections on, it is clear that more effort needs to be put into basic improvements to the system, the lead edit argues.  Read it here

Akash Prakash offers some key takeaways for the stock markets from the results of the Indian elections. Read it here

The second edit says Sheikh Hasina’s visit reflects growing geo-political convergence between Bangladesh and India. Read it here

Indrajit Gupta explains why the electric mobility revolution may take a lot longer than it was assumed. Read it here

'You are reminding us of the 50-year-old Emergency, but have forgotten the last 10 years of Undeclared Emergency, which was ended by the people'
 
Mallikarjun Kharge, on the PM’s message
Jun 25 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

