Best of BS Opinion: New tale of two Indias, the four pitfalls & more

The future of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) remains deeply uncertain, with both US presidential candidates displaying a marked predilection for protectionism. How should India respond? The broader fact that the WTO has become dysfunctional is beyond New Delhi’s control alone. But the fact is that lack of faith in the WTO is spurring various plurilateral efforts. Indian officials must recognise that this is reality and figure out how to become part of the process, not just bystanders, the top edit argues. Read it here