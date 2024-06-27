Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Prioritise deep trade agreements, employment puzzle

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

trade agreements

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Kanika Datta
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The recently published factsheet on the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises paints a sobering picture of the employment situation in the country. Despite showing resilience after the pandemic, the unincorporated sector has not generated significant employment. But the segment plays a key role in value chains and contributes to employment generation. Given that India has the largest young cohort in the world and its workforce will grow in the coming years, creating gainful employment remains the foremost policy challenge. The new government, therefore, would be well advised to make policy interventions with the objective of creating jobs outside the agricultural sector, the top edit suggests. Read it here

 
In other views:  

Amita Batra says India’s global competitiveness and investment appeal hinge on deep trade agreements. Read it here

Amit Tandon reviews the “shock and awe” implicit in regulatory actions against Indian industry. Read it here

The second edit makes the case for a separate e-commerce export policy, which can ease the compliance burden on exporters. Read it here

 
QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“I am confident that you will allow us … to speak to represent the voice of the people of India”
 
Rahul Gandhi to newly elected Speaker Om Birla
First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

