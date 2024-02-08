Best of BS Opinion: Mobile PLI scheme, ensuring energy security & more

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday issued a projection of growth in global crude oil demand up to the year 2030. According to the IEA, the largest driver of this demand growth will be India, which will take over the spot previously occupied by China, the leading importer of oil. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that India must explore both domestic production and foreign partnerships to reduce risks. Read here
On the latest Annual Survey of Industries, our second editorial argues that the policy challenge for the government is not only to encourage and attract higher investment in order to push output and employment, but also to ensure that investment is not concentrated in a handful of states. Skewed growth in terms of industrial output and employment can increase tensions in a federal system, which have, in fact, started to surface in different forms. Read here
In other views
Rather than solely focusing on boosting exports, India should aim to become a global supplier of select few mobile phone components, writes Ajay Srivastava. Read here
Kanika Datta talks about the government of India’s plan to sign pacts with various countries for sending Indians to work on farms and in construction and manufacturing. Read here