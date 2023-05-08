close

Best of BS Opinion: Neighbourhood concerns, seamless transactions & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 11:04 PM IST
Corruption as an impeding factor, stalled projects, and the fear of AI --- all for today
Why do sales of kitchen appliances fall while those of luxury cars do well? The answer, says Debashis Basu, is widespread corruption. Read here

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: India’s highest court and the lenders, backed by the banking regulator, are involved in a unique experiment to revive a project and save unsuspecting homebuyers. Read here
Ajit Balakrishnan looks at the new fear of AI dawning .… and it’s not just fear of job losses. Read here

The first edit talks of India’s foreign policy shortcomings hindering its ability to take advantage of its presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. The second edit says why eNAM is succeeding.
The Congress made fun of me when I said turmeric is an immunity-booster during Covid; they didn’t insult me but turmeric farmers
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
First Published: May 08 2023 | 6:15 AM IST

