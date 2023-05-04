close

Best of BS Opinion: Crash landing, debt and its dangers, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
Go First

Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 8:53 PM IST
Here is the best of Business Standard’s opinion pieces for today
The bankruptcy filing of Go First Airlines highlights the inherent stress in the civil aviation industry. In this context, our lead editorial notes that even if Go First restarts operations after cancelling flights for three days, it cannot generate the cash flows needed to service dues unless the entire fleet is up and running. Read here

For debt restructuring to work, it has to be generous; but since the share of private creditors and bilateral lending is large, the Paris club of lenders is now no longer dominant, making agreement difficult, writes Ashima Goyal. Read here

There are very divergent views about India’s economic prospects.  Some perceive great promise, while others see big government and unclear strategy, writes Shyam Ponappa. Read here
“The government is positive. This would need coordination between more than one ministry. So, therefore, a committee headed by no less than the cabinet secretary will be constituted”
 
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the same-sex marriages matter
First Published: May 04 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

