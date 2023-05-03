Best of BS Opinion: Cautious optimism, sedition law review, and more

The onward march of artificial intelligence and how India features in the perception of big companies are what we have today
R Jagannathan: AI cannot be controlled by policy fiat. We need to adapt and prepare for the fallout.
Nivedita Mookerji examines the way India is being looked at through the earnings calls of Amazon, Walmart, and Apple.
The first edit warns against complacency about the robust economic data. The second edit says the law on sedition, which has a colonial legacy, should be read down.
