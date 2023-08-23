Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.01%)
65220.03 + 3.94
Nifty (0.01%)
19396.45 + 2.85
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
38544.30 + 417.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.86%)
5378.05 + 46.10
Nifty Bank (-0.02%)
43993.25 -8.75
Heatmap

Best of BS Opinion: Freezing out ICE, nurturing capex, trilateral & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

capital expenditure

Rajesh Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bhavish Aggarwal of Ola Electric is of the view that it is time to shut down the production of scooters that run on internal combustion engines and focus on investing in “meaningful” and “quality” two-wheelers. In this context our lead editorial notes that EV penetration in India is just 5 per cent or so against an East Asian average of 17 per cent. A number of issues will need to be resolved to increase demand. Read here
 
In other views:
 
The government should adhere to its fiscal deficit target for the current year, but such a goal must be achieved by reining in its revenue expenditure, not at the cost of any slowdown in its investment plan, writes A K Bhattacharya. Read here
 
The recent circular from the Security and Exchange Board of India, streamlining and enhancing disclosures of material events, is aimed at adding more transparency and improving the timelines of corporate disclosures, writes Amit Tandon Read here

Quotes
 
“Enhanced provision for capital expenditure by the government is now leading to the crowding in of private investment, as evident in the performance of various high-frequency indicators and industry reports which highlight the emergence of the green shoots of a private capex upcycle”
 

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Why India cannot be compared with East Asia, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Neighbourhood concerns, seamless transactions & more

Best of BS Opinion: Unfinished job of Sebi, reforms at MDBs and more

Best of BS Opinion: Something better than race for engineering admission

Best of BS Opinion: The power of an acronym, real test for Kharge & more

Best of BS Opinion: Off-track finances, suit-boot nationalism & more

Best of BS Opinion: Margin trends, what research should be funded & more

Monthly economic report of the Ministry of Finance
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesRaju Punjabi Passed AwayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon