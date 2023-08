Best of BS Opinion: Freezing out ICE, nurturing capex, trilateral & more

Bhavish Aggarwal of Ola Electric is of the view that it is time to shut down the production of scooters that run on internal combustion engines and focus on investing in “meaningful” and “quality” two-wheelers. In this context our lead editorial notes that EV penetration in India is just 5 per cent or so against an East Asian average of 17 per cent. A number of issues will need to be resolved to increase demand. Read here

In other views:





The government should adhere to its fiscal deficit target for the current year, but such a goal must be achieved by reining in its revenue expenditure, not at the cost of any slowdown in its investment plan, writes A K Bhattacharya. Read here

The recent circular from the Security and Exchange Board of India, streamlining and enhancing disclosures of material events, is aimed at adding more transparency and improving the timelines of corporate disclosures, writes Amit Tandon Read here

Quotes

“Enhanced provision for capital expenditure by the government is now leading to the crowding in of private investment, as evident in the performance of various high-frequency indicators and industry reports which highlight the emergence of the green shoots of a private capex upcycle”



Also Read Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more Best of BS Opinion: Why India cannot be compared with East Asia, and more Best of BS Opinion: Neighbourhood concerns, seamless transactions & more Best of BS Opinion: Unfinished job of Sebi, reforms at MDBs and more Best of BS Opinion: Something better than race for engineering admission Best of BS Opinion: The power of an acronym, real test for Kharge & more Best of BS Opinion: Off-track finances, suit-boot nationalism & more Best of BS Opinion: Margin trends, what research should be funded & more

Monthly economic report of the Ministry of Finance