Best of BS Opinion: Freezing out ICE, nurturing capex, trilateral & more

Bhavish Aggarwal of Ola Electric is of the view that it is time to shut down the production of scooters that run on internal combustion engines and focus on investing in “meaningful” and “quality” two-wheelers. In this context our lead editorial notes that EV penetration in India is just 5 per cent or so against an East Asian average of 17 per cent. A number of issues will need to be resolved to increase demand. Read here
In other views:
The government should adhere to its fiscal deficit target for the current year, but such a goal must be achieved by reining in its revenue expenditure, not at the cost of any slowdown in its investment plan, writes A K Bhattacharya. Read here
The recent circular from the Security and Exchange Board of India, streamlining and enhancing disclosures of material events, is aimed at adding more transparency and improving the timelines of corporate disclosures, writes Amit Tandon Read here
