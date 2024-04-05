Sensex (    %)
                             
Best of BS Opinion: Out on wing, transformation of war, unique career, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Kanika Datta
Apr 05 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Human resource issues in merger and acquisition are some of the toughest challenges for corporations. This is a lesson the management of Tata- and Singapore Airline-owned airline Vistara has absorbed the hard way after pilots reportedly called in sick to express their dissatisfaction with new contracts ahead of a merger with formerly state-owned Air India. If anything, the Vistara crisis presents a good example of how not to manage employee grievances, the top edit says. Read it here

In other views:
The second edit assesses Manmohan Singh’s long career in public service as he retires from the Rajya Sabha this week. Read it here

Ajai Shukla says the Indian Army would do well to follow the US example and be better prepared for future wars. Read it here

Vandana Gombar explains why generous subsidies being offered by many countries for local manufacturing along the solar value chain may not quite lead to the expected outcom.  Read it here

‘Congress is an organisationally disturbed party’
 
Expelled party leader Sanjay Nirupam

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

