Best of BS Opinion: Firms in tough environment, quick settlement, more

The inaugural edition of Business Standard’s annual summit, Business Manthan, featured a host of prominent policymakers, including Union ministers, as well as business and thought leaders engaging in discussions to explore India's journey towards attaining developed country status by 2047. The conclusion from these talks was that growing at a higher sustainable rate for an extended period will not be easy. India, therefore, will have to adopt the next generation of bold reforms to improve its chances, the top edit argues here