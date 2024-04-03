Sensex (    %)
                             
Best of BS Opinion: Democracy, autocracy, or both?, Against the flow & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Democracy, autocracy, or both?

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is meeting for the first time in 2024-25 this week against a favourable economic backdrop and the position on the inflation side is improving. So, should the MPC consider reducing the policy rate at this stage? The top edit explains why maintaining the status quo at this stage would be sensible.  Read it here

In other views:
R Jagannathan says judging democracies and autocracies in the same way is pointless. Read it here

The second edit argues for alternative management to cope with the looming urban water crisis. Read it here

Nivedita Mookerji assesses Apple Inc’s job-creating record in India and argues that the idea of red carpet replacing red tape must be pursued with greater vigour. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“Your apology is not persuading this court to accept it. We think it’s more of a lip service”
 
Supreme Court Justice Hima Kohli to Patanjali’s Baba Ramdev  

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

