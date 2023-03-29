close

Best of BS Opinion: Policy vacuum, supporting Ukraine, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya Business Standard
Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 12:23 AM IST
Today we have lessons for India on bank failures, the role of the IMF, and India’s start-up success
K P Krishnan: More than earlier we need a government organisation to solve problems of a failed financial firm with unsophisticated lenders.

Ajay Chhibber: The IMF must see itself as a monitor and arbiter of the rules. It success should not be measured by how much it has lent.
Ritesh Malik: India’s start-up story is intact, remains robust
 
The first edit stresses the need for quick satellite communication policy on spectrum allocation and FDI. The second edit says the IMF’s lending rules should be uniform.
It was our mistake to support the passing of the GST (Bill). I had thought that the states would benefit from it. But, the Centre is collecting all the taxes and not giving us our share of it.
 
Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Bandyopadhyay
First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 12:16 AM IST

