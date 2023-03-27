Best of BS Opinion: Tax treatment, a monster from the past, and more



Tamal Bandyopadhyay: It’s the commercial banks that are creating money and moving the economy. : It’s the commercial banks that are creating money and moving the economy. Banking in all its aspects and the lacunae of industrial policy are what we have today

Debashis Basu spells out the customer-unfriendly attitude of commercial banks.

Mihir S Sharma deplores industrial policy, which he calls a monster from the past. deplores industrial policy, which he calls a monster from the past. spells out the customer-unfriendly attitude of commercial banks.

first edit says changes in taxes without debate should be avoided. The second edit talks of shrinking democratic space in the context of Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and disqualification from the Lok Sabha. QUOTE Thesays changes in taxes without debate should be avoided. Thetalks of shrinking democratic space in the context of Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Also Read Best of BS Opinion: An unmistakable slowdown, lost fragrances & more Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more Best of BS Opinion: Powell's playbook, the lure of local media & more Best of BS Opinion: Steep correction, notes on urban prosperity, and more Best of BS Opinion: A comprehensive partnership, not just adaptation & more Best of BS Opinion: Avoiding contagion, Covid-19 risks, and more Best of BS Opinion: Leadership position, some fodder for thought & more

If you ask me, can the pricing of satellite communication be at par with mobile tariffs? Whatever is currently available in the Western world, it can be done today. What is available in India for 2 and 2.5 dollars a month? No, because that is a pricing which is extremely low