Best of BS Opinion: A comprehensive partnership, not just adaptation & more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: A renewed multilateralism, Covid isn't over, and more
Best of BS Opinion: An unmistakable slowdown, lost fragrances & more
Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more
Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more
What lies behind gas-pricing suggestions, Karnataka’s labour policy, and the progress on GatiShakti --- this is what we have today
Kirit S Parikh gives the main objectives of his committee’s gas-pricing policy.
A K Bhattacharya: Karnataka cannot relax after its bold move on labour law changes and focus on their careful execution
Vinayak Chatterjee: The government is still to open up GatiShakti for private viewership and usage. The sooner this is done the better – as it would make GatiShakti universal in its appeal and effectiveness.
The first edit highlights the importance of India-Japan relations amid unfolding geopolitical tensions.
The second edit talks of the need for climate-mitigation strategies.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU