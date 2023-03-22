Best of BS Opinion: A comprehensive partnership, not just adaptation & more

JUST IN
Moving ahead with Gati Shakti
Business Standard

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

farmers, labour laws

What lies behind gas-pricing suggestions, Karnataka’s labour policy, and the progress on GatiShakti --- this is what we have today

Kirit S Parikh gives the main objectives of his committee’s gas-pricing policy.

A K Bhattacharya: Karnataka cannot relax after its bold move on labour law changes and focus on their careful execution

Vinayak Chatterjee: The government is still to open up GatiShakti for private viewership and usage. The sooner this is done the better – as it would make GatiShakti universal in its appeal and effectiveness.

The first edit highlights the importance of India-Japan relations amid unfolding geopolitical tensions.

The second edit talks of the need for climate-mitigation strategies.

QUOTE

The public at large does not have the right to be heard before a policy is formulated and implemented. The process of consultation with the public … may be desirable and would facilitate a participatory democracy.

A Supreme Court Bench

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 06:30 IST

