Best of BS Opinion: A comprehensive partnership, not just adaptation & more

What lies behind gas-pricing suggestions, Karnataka’s labour policy, and the progress on GatiShakti --- this is what we have today

Kirit S Parikh gives the main objectives of his committee’s gas-pricing policy.

A K Bhattacharya: Karnataka cannot relax after its bold move on labour law changes and focus on their careful execution

Vinayak Chatterjee: The government is still to open up GatiShakti for private viewership and usage. The sooner this is done the better – as it would make GatiShakti universal in its appeal and effectiveness.

The first edit highlights the importance of India-Japan relations amid unfolding geopolitical tensions.

The second edit talks of the need for climate-mitigation strategies.