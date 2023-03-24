Best of BS Opinion: Powell's playbook, the lure of local media & more

Here is the best of Business Standard’s pieces for today

Our lead editorial argues the Federal Open Market Committee of the US Federal Reserve, led by Chair Jerome Powell, made the right decision to increase the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday. The rate-setting body was under significant pressure to pause, given the recent developments in the US banking system. It further notes that the Fed, along with other regulators, is dealing with banking stress separately, as should be the case. Dependence on monetary policy to address financial stress could lead to bigger problems. Read here

In other views:



India’s politicians will have to place national interest ahead of electoral benefit to combat the emergence of the new Khalistan movement, writes Vir Sanghvi. Read here



The internet offers sharp targeting that local newspapers, radio stations or cable channels can simply not match, but it will have to go beyond the obvious, writes Vanita Kohli-Khandekar. Read here

