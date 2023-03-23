JUST IN
Steep correction
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Steep correction, notes on urban prosperity, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar 

On the recent correction in the stock market, our lead editorial notes that if the foreign portfolio investors’ attitude has really turned positive, the stock market may have bottomed out. However, this would depend on conditions such as the global banking crisis being contained and the geopolitics of the Ukraine war doesn’t trigger another downturn in sentiment. Read here

The 26th largest investor in industrial R&D worldwide (Bosch) invests more in R&D than all of Indian industry combined, writes Naushad Forbes.

Amit Kapoor and Bibek Debroy note that cities need a newer vision of urban prosperity— one that goes beyond GDP – and addresses the pillars of sustainable development. Read here

“Right now there are changes, the likes of which we haven’t seen for 100 years. And we are the ones driving these changes together.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 06:30 IST

