Best of BS Opinion: Steep correction, notes on urban prosperity, and more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: A renewed multilateralism, Covid isn't over, and more
Best of BS Opinion: An unmistakable slowdown, lost fragrances & more
Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more
Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more
On the recent correction in the stock market, our lead editorial notes that if the foreign portfolio investors’ attitude has really turned positive, the stock market may have bottomed out. However, this would depend on conditions such as the global banking crisis being contained and the geopolitics of the Ukraine war doesn’t trigger another downturn in sentiment. Read here
In other views:
The 26th largest investor in industrial R&D worldwide (Bosch) invests more in R&D than all of Indian industry combined, writes Naushad Forbes.
Read here
Amit Kapoor and Bibek Debroy note that cities need a newer vision of urban prosperity— one that goes beyond GDP – and addresses the pillars of sustainable development. Read here
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU