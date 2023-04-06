Best of BS Opinion: Increasing efficiency, monitoring dam safety, and more

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s proposal to lighten within this fiscal year the compliance load for asset management companies offering only passive mutual funds and exchange-traded funds -- that is, funds that mimic some benchmark -- is a practical decision and potentially a game changer in terms of expanding the field for this class of instruments. The top edit explains how reducing the compliance burden for AMCs handling passive instruments could introduce more competition and innovation in this sphere. Read it here
Amita Batra argues that the trend towards regional consolidation in Asia and inward-looking and discriminatory trade and value chains in the US and EU may just leave India out in the cold. Read it here
The second edit outlines why the decommissioning of dams should be considered as a serious policy option. Read it here
Shyam Ponappa says the solution to recovering from the Silicon Valley debacle lies with the Fed, venture capitalists and Silicon Valley itself. Read it here
