close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Best of BS Opinion: Magister Ludi, a Vibrant future for aid, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
rbi, reserve bank of india

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 11:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the first monetary policy announcement of the new fiscal year, commentators had almost unanimously expected the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee to raise the repo rate by a quarter percentage point. But the committee bucked expectations and opted to keep the rate unchanged though inflation is nowhere near the mandated 4 per cent and is unlikely to hit that target anytime soon. The rationale for this is unclear yet the credibility of the experts lies in their ability to invent rationale. If this is what passes for expertise, writes T N Ninan here, then the role of experts may be overrated. “At the same time, he adds, India has its own recent history of non-expert policy action, and that history does not say much for itself." 
In other views:
 
Devangshu Datta assesses the UN’s cryptocurrency solution to disburse cash more effectively and painlessly to refugees. Read it here
 
Mihir Sharma says the Indian diaspora may create problems for Indian foreign and domestic policy going forward. Read it here
 
Arundhuti Dasgupta surveys the legacy of the Chipko movement. Read it here
 
QUOTE OF THE DAY
 

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more

Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more

Best of BS Opinion: An unexpected pause, justice delayed and more

Best of BS Opinion: Increasing efficiency, monitoring dam safety, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Impending slowdown, Finland's Nato moment & more

Best of BS Opinion: RBI's unfinished battle, emission problem, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Arbitration off track, Reality and trade policy & more

‘I will assure you that it will not be business as usual, where it will be a government department type of an organisation’
 
Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on the government media fact-checking body
Topics : BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

A Vibrant future for aid

blockchain
4 min read
Premium

Dealing with the diaspora

India, Indians abroad, Indian diaspora, NRI
5 min read
Premium

The Chipko legacy

forest, jungle, environment, trees
5 min read
Premium

When the randomness of monetary policy reminds one of a game of Ludo

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
4 min read

Best of BS Opinion: An unexpected pause, justice delayed and more

reserve bank of india, rbi
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

When the randomness of monetary policy reminds one of a game of Ludo

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
4 min read

Best of BS Opinion: An unexpected pause, justice delayed and more

reserve bank of india, rbi
2 min read
Premium

The Chipko legacy

forest, jungle, environment, trees
5 min read
Premium

Dealing with the diaspora

India, Indians abroad, Indian diaspora, NRI
5 min read
Premium

A Vibrant future for aid

blockchain
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon