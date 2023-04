Best of BS Opinion: Magister Ludi, a Vibrant future for aid, and more

In other views:



Ahead of the first monetary policy announcement of the new fiscal year, commentators had almost unanimously expected the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee to raise the repo rate by a quarter percentage point. But the committee bucked expectations and opted to keep the rate unchanged though inflation is nowhere near the mandated 4 per cent and is unlikely to hit that target anytime soon. The rationale for this is unclear yet the credibility of the experts lies in their ability to invent rationale. If this is what passes for expertise, writes T N Ninan here, then the role of experts may be overrated. “At the same time, he adds, India has its own recent history of non-expert policy action, and that history does not say much for itself."