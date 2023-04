Best of BS Opinion: Fine-tuning needed, technology transformation, & more

The growth puzzle, the technology invasion of the job market, and the new phase of banking -- these are what we have today

decodes the post-ChatGPT angst and looks at the fears concerning job losses. Read here

is not clear about the government’s growth model. The heavy hand of the state has rolled the dice of growth, he says. Read here

The RBI’s pause does not signify the end of the rate-hike cycle, but for the banking system a new cycle starts in FY24. Read here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Thesays the market regulator’s guidelines on investment advisers should be clearer and many items should be defined. Read here Theis of the view that India should gain from the use of artificial intelligence while safeguarding jobs. Read here