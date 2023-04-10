close

Best of BS Opinion: Fine-tuning needed, technology transformation, & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
AI, ChatGPT, INDIAai

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 12:16 AM IST
The growth puzzle, the technology invasion of the job market, and the new phase of banking -- these are what we have today  
Ajit Balakrishnan decodes the post-ChatGPT angst and looks at the fears concerning job losses. Read here

Debashis Basu is not clear about the government’s growth model. The heavy hand of the state has rolled the dice of growth, he says. Read here
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: The RBI’s pause does not signify the end of the rate-hike cycle, but for the banking system a new cycle starts in FY24. Read here

The first edit says the market regulator’s guidelines on investment advisers should be clearer and many items should be defined. Read here

The second edit is of the view that India should gain from the use of artificial intelligence while safeguarding jobs. Read here
It has been proved how some people remain illiterate despite being educated in an IIT.
 
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena
First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 12:15 AM IST

