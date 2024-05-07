Best of BS Opinion: Prioritise trade, Troubled spice route & more

On trade policy, our lead editorial argues that it is time for a new set of ideas, ones that are better informed by economic theory and India’s history. The new administration that will take office in June should re-examine recent decisions and reorient efforts to boost exports of both goods and services. Read here
The fact that India has taken over a month to respond to the complaints of regulators in overseas markets that are significant for Indian spice exporters will certainly raise questions, not least because the crisis over lethal pesticide traces in India's food exports has been festering for a while, notes our second editorial.
This is a very difficult time for portfolio managers because the market is going through a major shift in style and leadership, writes Akash Prakash.
Policymakers and the corporate sector need to understand that without adopting global quality standards, India cannot become a global manufacturing hub, writes Prosenjit Datta.