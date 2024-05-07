Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Best of BS Opinion: Prioritise trade, Troubled spice route & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

A tough time for portfolio managers

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

On trade policy, our lead editorial argues that it is time for a new set of ideas, ones that are better informed by economic theory and India’s history. The new administration that will take office in June should re-examine recent decisions and reorient efforts to boost exports of both goods and services. Read here

The fact that India has taken over a month to respond to the complaints of regulators in overseas markets that are significant for Indian spice exporters will certainly raise questions, not least because the crisis over lethal pesticide traces in India’s food exports has been festering for a while, notes our second editorial. Read here
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In other views

This is a very difficult time for portfolio managers because the market is going through a major shift in style and leadership, writes Akash Prakash.  Read here

Policymakers and the corporate sector need to understand that without adopting global quality standards, India cannot become a global manufacturing hub, writes Prosenjit Datta. Read here

Quote
 
“ECI remains committed to take up all interventions possible to boost voter turnout in the next five phases.”
 
Election Commission of India
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content Markets India trade policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIndegene IPO Godrej Family Split NewsTitan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon