Best of BS Opinion: Message from US campuses, post June 4 challenges, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

In Surat, business stays business. And the management of government won’t stay the same after June. Today’s reading

Nivedita Mookerji gives a business picture of Surat during election time – the city’s textile industry is perturbed by the blocking of the import of cheap yarn from China.
R Jagannathan says governments, coalition or otherwise, will have to rule by consensus.

High food prices are distorting the inflation picture, says the first edit. And the second edit talks of the negative consequences of stifling protests in America against the Israel-Gaza war.


Poor people always have more children. Do only Muslims have them?
 
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
First Published: May 01 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

