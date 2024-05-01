Best of BS Opinion: Message from US campuses, post June 4 challenges, more

1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

In Surat, business stays business. And the management of government won’t stay the same after June. Today’s reading

Nivedita Mookerji gives a business picture of Surat during election time – the city’s textile industry is perturbed by the blocking of the import of cheap yarn from China.

R Jagannathan says governments, coalition or otherwise, will have to rule by consensus.

High food prices are distorting the inflation picture, says the first edit . And the second edit talks of the negative consequences of stifling protests in America against the Israel-Gaza war.

QUOTE

Poor people always have more children. Do only Muslims have them?



Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge