Best of BS Opinion: Message from US campuses, post June 4 challenges, more

Nivedita Mookerji gives a business picture of Surat during election time – the city’s textile industry is perturbed by the blocking of the import of cheap yarn from China.
R Jagannathan says governments, coalition or otherwise, will have to rule by consensus.
High food prices are distorting the inflation picture, says the first edit. And the second edit talks of the negative consequences of stifling protests in America against the Israel-Gaza war.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge