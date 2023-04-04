close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Best of BS Opinion: RBI's unfinished battle, emission problem, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
Illustration

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 9:41 PM IST
Follow Us
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India in its first meeting of the new fiscal year this week would have to adjust both its inflation projection and policy response. Given inflation conditions and consistent surprises on the upside, the top edit argues that it would be important for the central bank to continue its fight against inflation. Read it here
In other views:

Akash Prakash says March has “been a month for the history books” with huge volatility and financial system stress and it is highly unlikely that the all clear can be sounded anytime soon. Read it here
Prosenjit Datta profiles carbon capture and storage, a technology more than seven decades old that is emerging as a key solution to the emissions problem. Read it here

The second edit explains why the NCLAT’s ruling on the Google case can guide future investigations. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: An unmistakable slowdown, lost fragrances & more

Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more

Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Arbitration off track, Reality and trade policy & more

Best of BS Opinion: R&D is made for India, every living thing, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more

3 megatrends that give India a chance to become the world's next factory

Best of BS opinion: Revisiting regulations, short selling, and more

 
‘I do think that this is a watershed moment, and I don’t think it’s going to end up good for the country’
 
Former Attorney General William Barr on Donald Trump’s indictment
Topics : BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 9:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

An old solution to the emission problem

An old solution to the emission problem
5 min read
Premium

An amazing and scary month

Illustration
7 min read
Premium

Defining dominance

Google, alphabet
3 min read
Premium

Unfinished battle

reserve bank of india, rbi
3 min read
Premium

China's footprint expands in Bangladesh in spite of an India-friendly govt

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: ANI)
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

China's footprint expands in Bangladesh in spite of an India-friendly govt

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: ANI)
6 min read
Premium

The dynamism of services exports

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
6 min read
Premium

Getting out of fossils

Coal, fossil fuel
5 min read
Premium

Arbitration off track

A metro train arrives at a platform. Photo: PTI
3 min read
Premium

Work in progress

exports, imports, trade
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon