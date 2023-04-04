Best of BS Opinion: RBI's unfinished battle, emission problem, and more

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India in its first meeting of the new fiscal year this week would have to adjust both its inflation projection and policy response. Given inflation conditions and consistent surprises on the upside, the top edit argues that it would be important for the central bank to continue its fight against inflation. Read it here
In other views:
Akash Prakash says March has “been a month for the history books” with huge volatility and financial system stress and it is highly unlikely that the all clear can be sounded anytime soon. Read it here
Prosenjit Datta profiles carbon capture and storage, a technology more than seven decades old that is emerging as a key solution to the emissions problem. Read it here
The second edit explains why the NCLAT’s ruling on the Google case can guide future investigations. Read it here
