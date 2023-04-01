close

Best of BS Opinion: R&D is made for India, every living thing, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Supreme Court

Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 12:01 AM IST
Films and the happiness quotient, R&D and Himachal politics are what we have today
This week, T N Ninan writes the future of employment in India might lie in farming activities. But for success in world-beating manufacturing, investment R&D and innovation is necessary

Aditi Phadnis says the Himachal Pradesh CM should bone up on politics.
Is Bhutan less happy than Finland? Not quite. Sandeep Goyal gives the answer why

Kanika Datta looks at two films that represent marginalised communities and their ecological messages
This (allowing Russian players to play in Wimbledon) was an incredibly difficult decision, not taken lightly or without a great deal of consideration for those who will be impacted
 
All England Club chairman Ian Hewitt in a statement
First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 12:01 AM IST

