Best of BS opinion: Revisiting regulations, short selling, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar Business Standard
Illustration: Binay Sinha

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 12:05 AM IST
The Supreme Court this week held that borrowers must be heard before an account was classified as fraud by lenders. Our lead editorial in this context notes, while there is no dispute that banks have every right to recover loans, they should give borrowers a fair chance before taking punitive action with wider consequences. Read here
The US and European regulators ignored basic risk management, writes Jaimini Bhagwati in the context of recent trouble in the banking sector. Read here
CKG Nair & M S Sahoo argue that a short seller publishing its own research report is grounded in questionable public interest. Read here
“India’s overall exports cross an all-time high of $750 billion in the 75th year of independence”
 
Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal
First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 12:05 AM IST

