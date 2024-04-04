Sensex (    %)
                             
Best of BS Opinion: Road to Viksit Bharat, a requiem for WTO, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

WTO, trade, world trade

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Kanika Datta
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

The government has displayed the right ambition with its goal of Viksit Bharat or Developed India but achieving this requires growth of at least 8 per cent year after year for decades to reach even the current cut-off for high income countries of $14,000 nominal GDP per capita. For a country as complex as India, however, such high, sustained growth does not come automatically. Thus, the top edit points out, there is no alternative to creating a coherent medium term strategy that integrates the requirements of various sectors relevant to growth and development, as well as taking into account the myriad forces and trends listed above. Read it here

In other views:
Ajay Chibber argues that the World Trade Organization may no longer be the answer to more open world trade. Read it here

The second edit says Nato is seeking a global role as it completes 75 years. Read it here

Madan Sabnavis predicts a continuing stable run for the rupee. Read it here

‘The alternative to Mr Modi is a group of experienced, capable and diverse Indian leaders who will be responsive to people’s problems and not driven by individual ego’
 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

