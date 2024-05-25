Best of BS Opinion: Maharashtra's crucial role, cinematic churn & more

Politics, cinema, trade, and private jets for this weekend.
This week Aditi Phadnis highlights the importance of Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha elections. The state, she says, holds the balance.
Other pieces:
Sandeep Goyal looks at celebrities, Taylor Swift being the chief example, owning private jets and its carbon footprint. Diljit Dosanjh India’s Taylor Swift?
Vishal Menon goes back to the time of Manthan, and talks of Naseeruddin Shah, who has “stopped watching Hindi films”.
Arvind Subramanian says: The trade war between China and the US helps China’s competitors.
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval