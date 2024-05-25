Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Maharashtra's crucial role, cinematic churn & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Politics, cinema, trade, and private jets for this weekend.  

This week Aditi Phadnis highlights the importance of Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha elections. The state, she says, holds the balance.
Sandeep Goyal looks at celebrities, Taylor Swift being the chief example, owning private jets and its carbon footprint. Diljit Dosanjh India’s Taylor Swift?

Vishal Menon goes back to the time of Manthan, and talks of Naseeruddin Shah, who has “stopped watching Hindi films”.

Arvind Subramanian says: The trade war between China and the US helps China’s competitors.


Should we think about jointness in our CPOs (central police organisations)? Jointness where we can have interoperability in weapons and other things.
 
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval
First Published: May 25 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

