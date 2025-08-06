Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 06:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Soggy dribbles in finance, films, and diplomacy

Best of BS Opinion: Soggy dribbles in finance, films, and diplomacy

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

diplomacy, US diplomats, US India relations

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 6:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

There’s something oddly thrilling about playing football in the park when it’s raining heavily. You know it’s not the ideal setting as every pass splashes water, every dribble slows down as the ball skids unpredictably across the soggy grass. But somehow, the game goes on. Strategy shifts. You focus more. Every movement demands improvisation. The mess, the friction, and the lost grip, it all becomes part of the play. Today’s writeups hint at something similar. Institutions, industries, and individuals navigating a slippery, waterlogged pitch — trying to dribble ahead, adjusting each move to the terrain beneath. Let’s dive in. 
Take India’s state finances. A Crisil report shows revenue bouncing back slightly, with GST and liquor excise pulling their weight, but petroleum taxes dragging like waterlogged boots. Despite the slip-and-slide, states have kept their fiscal balance mostly intact. Yet deeper puddles remain: heavy dependence on the Centre and a debt-to-GDP ratio still high, notes our first editorial. Reform now means finding better studs: tighter GST compliance, digital tax trails, and predictable federal transfers. The game is on, but the pitch is far from ideal. 
 
In cinema too, the ball’s taking unexpected turns. Aamir Khan’s move to YouTube’s pay-per-view model isn’t just disruptive, it’s democratic, highlights our second editorial. It bypasses uneven theatre access and expensive OTT subscriptions, bringing big films to small screens at Rs 100 or less. But success here hinges on how well creators learn to play on mobile-first grounds, use AI dubbing, and price smartly. If they can adapt, this could be the rain-slick breakthrough the film industry didn’t know it needed. 
Meanwhile, on the foreign policy field, R Jagannathan argues India must stop kicking the ball around passively. Modi’s rapport with world leaders may look good in photo-ops, but it hasn’t kept adversaries from pushing forward. As geopolitical puddles deepen (Ukraine, Gaza, China), India must build influence through strategy, not symbolism. Think of it as learning to pass not just wide, but wise. 
And in corporate India, the Tata Trusts have moved early to back N Chandrasekaran, like a captain handing the armband before kick-off, writes Nivedita Mookerji. This preemptive support is not just procedural, it’s tactical, especially as Tata Sons faces decisions on shareholding exits and RBI-mandated listings. It’s a slippery pitch, and Tata seems determined to control the midfield.  
Lastly, Laveesh Bhandari reviews A World in Flux: India’s Economic Priorities. Essays in Honour of Shankar Acharya, a collection of essays honouring Dr Shankar Acharya, thinkers reflect on economic playbooks past and future. While celebrating Acharya’s policy genius, the book, edited by Amita Batra and A K Bhattacharya, also challenges today’s players to update their formations for a world where climate, inequality, and politics increasingly shape the economy.

More From This Section

digital fraud, digital scam

Best of BS Opinion: India must not shy away from trade negotiations

Donald Trump, Trump

Best of BS Opinion: India must not bend the knee before Trump's tariffs

India US trade relations, US tariffs on Indian imports

Best of BS Opinion: Unexpected notes in India, Gaza, and global affairs

MS Swaminathan

'Scientist of the soil': New book reveals untold stories of MS Swaminathanpremium

Credit

Best of BS Opinion: Short circuits and sharp jolts in India's policy wiring

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 6:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon